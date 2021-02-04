Weevil Women get first win Tuesday

Enterprise State Community College’s two basketball teams opened their 2021 South Division season by splitting a doubleheader against the visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-North Eagles Tuesday night in a fan-less Ray Lolley Gym.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, fans are currently scheduled to begin attending games on Feb. 13.
The Weevil Women got their first win of the season by a 70-65 score, despite again playing without Madisin Gramsley and Zackyria Johnson; Gramsley is expected to return to action Friday at Coastal-North while Johnson will need two to three more weeks on the injury list.
Tuesday, Gwen Mitchell had 23 points in her second game after missing playing time with a health issue. Jesslyn Culverhouse had 18 points for ESCC (1-4).
“We played basketball tonight,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We came out strong and fast and gave a great defensive performance, especially in the second half.
“The girls who came off the bench played hard and we really played as a team and it paid off with a win.”
The men’s team got close to a win, again, but came up on the short side of a 77-71 score.
“I’d never had a team open the season 0-5,” Williams said. “But I can’t say that now; there’s a first time for everything and this was that time.
“The sad part was we led most of the time until we got down to the game’s last four minutes and we just didn’t finish. We’ve got to learn to continue to play hard when teams begin to come back on us. That’s where mental toughness comes in, and that’s an area that should improve when we get a couple of our sophomores back soon.
“Because of COVID, we missed a lot of the pre-season mental and physical conditioning program that’s so important, especially when you’re playing almost all freshmen. We missed the front end of four one-and-one situations tonight and that’s eight points we left out there … and that alone is the ballgame.”
Terry Gray Jr. scored 17 points to lead ESCC; Shomaris Gaines scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds; and Jamal Frank had 11 points.
“We’ve got some talented players who can play basketball,” Williams said. “It’s just a mater of us getting all our players out there, playing hard and taking care of the small things that are beating us. I’m confident these guys can and will do that.”
Weevils lose to Gadsden
Pre-division play ended for Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams on the road against Gadsden State Friday.
Enterprise’s Weevil Women lost, 93-86, while the men’s squad fell, 92-72.
In the women’s game, Jesslyn Culverhouse set the pace with 22 points; Gwen Mitchell had 14 points; Jipan Bailey netted 13 points; and Makiera Jackson and Ivy Turner added 12 points apiece in what should’ve been an ESCC win, according to coach Jeremaine Williams.
“We shut down their 3-point shooter and had a chance to win but just didn’t finish the game,” Williams said.
In the men’s game, Jalen Gaston’s 17 points led the Boll Weevils and fellow starter Lamont Sanders scored 11. Terry Gray Jr. netted 14 points off the ESCC bench.
Shomari Gains grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Enterprise.