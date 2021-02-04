Weevil Women get first win Tuesday

“The sad part was we led most of the time until we got down to the game’s last four minutes and we just didn’t finish. We’ve got to learn to continue to play hard when teams begin to come back on us. That’s where mental toughness comes in, and that’s an area that should improve when we get a couple of our sophomores back soon.

“Because of COVID, we missed a lot of the pre-season mental and physical conditioning program that’s so important, especially when you’re playing almost all freshmen. We missed the front end of four one-and-one situations tonight and that’s eight points we left out there … and that alone is the ballgame.”

Terry Gray Jr. scored 17 points to lead ESCC; Shomaris Gaines scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds; and Jamal Frank had 11 points.

“We’ve got some talented players who can play basketball,” Williams said. “It’s just a mater of us getting all our players out there, playing hard and taking care of the small things that are beating us. I’m confident these guys can and will do that.”

Weevils lose to Gadsden

Pre-division play ended for Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams on the road against Gadsden State Friday.