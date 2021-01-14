Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation awarded $40K grant

Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Alabama Military Stability Foundation to continue work on projects that will support and strengthen the mission of Fort Rucker and the surrounding communities.

Citing a need for information to support Alabama’s Federal and State elected officials as they make decisions that will impact Fort Rucker, WEDC Executive Director, Jonathan Tullos, said “Fort Rucker’s economic impact on the Wiregrass Region exceeds $2 billion. Having accurate information for our stakeholders at the local state and federal level, ensures that we are prepared to understand and support the installation’s needs now and into the future.

"I would like to thank Lt. Governor Ainsworth, who chairs the Military Stability Commission, and the Foundation for their continued support of the military in Alabama and recognizing the impact that these service members have on our state."

John Mitchell, who also serves on the MSF board, presented the check.

“The Military Stability Foundation is pleased to support this vital effort to protect and grow Fort Rucker’s presence and impact on the region and the state of Alabama, Mitchell said. "This type of effort is fundamental to our mission as a Foundation in support of Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth and the Military Stability Commission.”