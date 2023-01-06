Wiregrass United Way exceeds annual goal, reaches $2.78 million

The Wiregrass United Way has exceeded its annual fundraising goal, WUW Overall Campaign Chairman Trent Dillard announced Thursday.

The goal that was announced in August at the Pacesetter Kickoff was $2,777,777.77. As of Thursday, the campaign had raised $2,788,628.

By reaching the goal, the WUW will now receive an additional $400,000 from the Wiregrass Foundation. When the campaign started, the foundation challenged the local United Way to reach their goal, and the foundation would then contribute $400,000 for the United Way to distribute to their partnering organizations.

The county campaign chairs were Lee Milliner, Coffee County; Leah Harlow, Dale County; Erin Wingate, Barbour County; Jason Thrash, Geneva County; Sara McGee, Henry County; and Chris Etheredge, Houston County. Numerous volunteers served as loaned executives and campaign coordinators.

“It takes a lot of people working together toward a common goal to achieve a goal of this magnitude,” Dillard said. “We could never have reached this milestone without the dedication of so many people. On behalf of the thousands of Wiregrass residents who will benefit from the programs and services provided by the agencies, we say thank you.”

“Once again we were blessed with strong leadership from our volunteers," said Hope Johnson, board of trustees chairman. "Back in the summer when the goal was set, they all said we would reach the goal, and they all worked hard to get us to this point."

Wiregrass United Way CEO Walter Hill reiterated the comments made by Johnson and Dillard. He also thanked the two of them for their dedication and commitment to the Wiregrass United Way.

“These two provided excellent leadership and kept all of us motivated from start to finish. We would not be here today without them,” Hill said.

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass Area since 1938, currently funding 37 community impact partners in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by the Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information, call 334-792-9661.