Witness the Alabama Beekeeping Symposium in a new, unprecedented form

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Kick off the new year with the 26th Annual Beekeeping Symposium! The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is proud to host the symposium to provide timely information for Alabama’s beekeeping public.
Dates and Registration
Because of the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event was forced to restructure. Therefore, the first ever digital Alabama Beekeeping Symposium will be held Feb. 6 and 7 through Zoom. The cost to attend this year’s online event is $20 per participant. Visit the Alabama Extension Store to register.
Because of the unprecedented changes, Jack Rowe, an Alabama Extension regional agent and leader of the beekeeping team, provides some insight on what to expect from the symposium this year.
“As a continuation of James Tew’s legacy as the Extension apiculturist, we have a long history without a break in the chain,” Rowe said. “As Alabama Extension’s best attended yearly program, the online event is still guaranteed to be a hit.
Details
Instead of the usual eight-hour format, the symposium is featuring two, half-day segments. It will begin Feb. 6 at 8:25 a.m., continuing until lunchtime. The second day of the event, Feb. 7, will begin at 2 p.m., ending at 5:40 p.m. Each session will begin with a keynote speaker in the main Zoom webinar room. From there, attendees will break off into two separate Zoom rooms.
The first Zoom room will feature how-to talks on products from the hive. This seminar is designed to provide Alabama beekeepers with ideas and instructions on salable products, besides honey, that work under the Alabama Cottage Food Law. They will also have the opportunity to learn new homemade recipes and crafts for their own personal interests.
The second room will feature hive maintenance talks from advanced beekeepers and beekeeping researchers. They will provide up-to-date information on beekeeping needs for the continued success of Alabama beekeepers.
“Attendees will be able to communicate and ask the speakers questions through the Zoom Chat,” Rowe said.
In addition to the keynote speakers, the Alabama Master Beekeepers Association’s Journeyman Beekeepers will present lectures for attendees to work towards becoming a certified Master Beekeeper. Short commercials will also play throughout the sessions from a wide range of beekeeping vendors and craftspeople.
“By letting them generate their own videos, they will be able to show our beekeepers their newest or most sought after goods,” Rowe said.
To top it all off, the symposium talks will be available to registrants for up to two weeks after the event. Therefore, people do not have to worry about missing a single session.
More Information
If the current health circumstances remain, Rowe and Alabama Extension plan to continue with the online format in 2022. For more information on the 26th Annual Alabama Beekeeping Symposium, visit the Alabama Extension website at www.aces.edu.