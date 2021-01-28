Witness the Alabama Beekeeping Symposium in a new, unprecedented form

“As a continuation of James Tew’s legacy as the Extension apiculturist, we have a long history without a break in the chain,” Rowe said. “As Alabama Extension’s best attended yearly program, the online event is still guaranteed to be a hit.

Details

Instead of the usual eight-hour format, the symposium is featuring two, half-day segments. It will begin Feb. 6 at 8:25 a.m., continuing until lunchtime. The second day of the event, Feb. 7, will begin at 2 p.m., ending at 5:40 p.m. Each session will begin with a keynote speaker in the main Zoom webinar room. From there, attendees will break off into two separate Zoom rooms.

The first Zoom room will feature how-to talks on products from the hive. This seminar is designed to provide Alabama beekeepers with ideas and instructions on salable products, besides honey, that work under the Alabama Cottage Food Law. They will also have the opportunity to learn new homemade recipes and crafts for their own personal interests.

The second room will feature hive maintenance talks from advanced beekeepers and beekeeping researchers. They will provide up-to-date information on beekeeping needs for the continued success of Alabama beekeepers.