All in a lifetime

I ran into my friend Kay the other day, who I hadn’t seen in some time and we decided to catch up at a nearby Starbucks. While drinking some kind of fancy coffee I don’t remember the name of, she told me she had been researching her grandmother Orena on Ancestry.com, which I found pretty interesting.

Orena Bouldon, or Granny as she was better known in later years, died in 2008 at the age of 105. Kay said that at her funeral the minister said that she had lived longer than the airplane and almost as long as the automobile.

Kay had been looking into some of the other events during her grandmother’s lifetime, which began in 1903, the same year that saw the arrival of Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Lou Gehrig, John Dillinger, Claudette Colbert and Dr. Spock. Orena survived them all.

When she was one, the first New Year’s Eve celebration was held in Times Square, while a German Physicist named Einstein was working on a special theory of relativity, and the first forward pass was thrown in professional football. Also that year, Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer were banned from the Brooklyn Public Library, for setting a “bad example.”

When Orena was two, Mount Vesuvius erupted, devastating Naples, as another natural disaster was destroying much of San Francisco. The 7.8 earthquake on the San Andreas Fault killed at least 3,000 people.

At age four, William C. Durant founded a new company, which eventually became General Motors; and Henry Ford produced his first Model T. The same year, western bandits Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid were, supposedly, killed in Bolivia, after being surrounded by a large group of soldiers.

When she was eight, the world’s largest passenger liner, the RMS Titanic, struck an iceberg in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Less than three hours later she sunk, taking with her the lives of more than 1,500.

When Orena was nine, the zipper was invented. At age ten, the minimum wage was five dollars a day. Charles Chaplin made his film debut; and “Martha,” thought to be the world’s last passenger pigeon, died in Cincinnati. Over in Sarajevo, Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip assassinated Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie in the event that triggered World War I.

When she was 11, Red Sox hitter Babe Ruth hit his first career home run, off Yankee’s pitcher Jack Warhop. When Orena turned 13, three peasant children near Fátima, Portugal, claimed to see the Virgin Mary, above an oak tree.

When Orena was 59, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, closed Alcatraz. And when she was 105, the first Africa American was elected President of the United States, and in the final game at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.