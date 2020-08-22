Harries defies the soft bigotry of racial expectations

All of the chatter surrounding the historic rise of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris sounds like an unfortunate trip through a Wayback Machine.
The “What is she?” questions about Harris, daughter of a mother from India and a father from Jamaica, sound eerily and perhaps inevitably similar to the questions that popped up in 2007 about how to label another rising candidate of color, Barack Obama.
Like Obama, Harris challenges the soft bigotry of racial expectations.
“We talk about her being African American,” mused Pat Robertson, a conservative media star and former Republican presidential candidate, after Joe Biden named her to be his running mate. “(But) her father's from Jamaica. He isn't from Africa. He's from Jamaica. So she's not really an American Black.”
Yes, she is. She was born in Oakland, California, and, besides, where does Robertson, a Yale Law School graduate, think Black Jamaicans originally came from?
Conservative author Dinesh D'Souza put aside Harris' Black lineage to observe on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program that, “Kamala Harris is descended from the largest slave owner – slave owner! – in Jamaica.”
Then he concluded, “Kamala Harris seems to be descended less from the legacy of, let's say, Frederick Douglass than from the legacy of the plantation itself.”
Nice try, but Douglass, who escaped a Maryland plantation to become a renowned abolitionist author and diplomat, also was of mixed race, as are more than a few African Americans.
Rush Limbaugh joined the sarcastic chorus, angrily. “She's not African American,” he growled on his national talk show. “She doesn't have slave blood. She's not down for the struggle.”
And who is? Certainly not Limbaugh, in my humble view.
Besides, as “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, a biracial South African, said while reporting these sound bites from the right wing, “being partially descended from a slave owner is one of the Blackest things you can be.”"
Indeed, so is having non-Blacks persistently try to tell you what you can be. Race itself long has been based in this country on the one-drop rule: Just one drop of Black blood in your background makes you “Black.”
As Malcolm X is said to have joked, that must be one powerful drop of blood to change the nature of the whole person like a drop of ink in a glass of milk.
As for the question of who's Black “enough?” Race is a social construct, basically determined by two standards, in my view: What you see in looking at yourself and what others see when they see you.
As anti-racist author and race lecturer Tim Wise has said, color and who qualifies as black or white historically has been policed, “not by the targets of oppression but by those who set up the system of oppression.”
The good news is that, outside the fever swamps of the right wing, this whole questionable questioning of Harris' lineage has not had much traction beyond President Donald Trump's recent feeble hints that Harris' actual citizenship might not be valid, despite her California birth.
Happily most Americans show no interest in renewing the wild goose chase that Trump stirred up by questioning Obama's birth certificate.
And in communities of color, particularly Asian and African Americans, Harris' rise has been celebrated as a breakthrough for equal opportunity, even as left-progressives sharply question some of her heavily punitive law-and-order positions as California's attorney general.
In fact, ill-informed cheap shots from the political right appear only to have encouraged communities of color to support the Biden-Harris ticket all the more.
As with Obama's first campaign, I welcome Harris' rise for its reaffirmation of this country's noble ideals of freedom and opportunity, despite our long-running rocky struggles to live up to those ideals.
The chatter I see and hear in Black circles, Black-oriented media and on social networks overwhelmingly praises Harris for her background as having been raised as a Black child, having been bused for school desegregation in the Berkeley district, choosing Howard University, one of the nation's most prestigious HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's oldest Black sorority.
In short, neither she nor her AKA sisters or any other people of color need Limbaugh to tell them whether she is “down for the struggle” or not. We can judge that for ourselves – and whether it matters.
Clarence Page is a member of the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board. Readers may send him email at cpage@chicagotribune.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!