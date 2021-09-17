Dauphin bests Dothan 44-38

The story of Thursday night’s game between Dauphin Junior High School’s Fins and the visiting Dothan Preparatory Academy Tigers was big plays.
B-I-G plays were the difference in the game won by the Dauphin squad that enjoyed one more big play than the physically imposing Dothan outfit and won 44-38.
After being forced to punt on its first possession, Dauphin made the first big play in the rivalry game when Brady Cavanaugh intercepted a Dothan pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown; Dylan Trull’s PAT put the Fins ahead 7-0 with 6:15 to play in the first quarter.
Cavanaugh also had an interception in the second period he returned to the Dauphin 14-yard line to stop a scoring threat.
Dothan responded with a 5-play, 58-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Aubrial Alexander; the score remained 7-6 with the missed conversion.
After a loss of 9 yards on the third play of Dauphin’s next possession, Davis Shiver broke free and raced 81 yards for DJHS’s second touchdown. Trull’s PAT improved Dauphin’s lead to 14-6 with 2:26 to play in the first quarter.
Dothan began its next series at the Dauphin 46-yard line and needed 7 plays to score; Alexander ran 10 yards for the TD and Rhys Dorsey ran in the 2-point conversion, knotting the score 14-14 with 27 seconds left in the first period.
Dauphin regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter when Blake Cox dashed 56 into Dothan’s end zone; a missed conversion attempt left the Fins ahead 20-14.
The Fins forced what proved to be a 16-yard punt on the visitor’s next series and used but 4 plays to extend their lead; Cox ran 34 yards for his second touchdown and when Jy’rell Reese ran in the 2-point conversion, Dauphin improved its lead to 28-14 with 4:52 left in the first half.
Dothan got the next score, a 65-yard touchdown run by Alexander, on the first play of the second half; Dorsey added the 2-point conversion cutting into Dauphin’s lead at 28-22.
Dauphin answered with a textbook drive that used 10 plays to cover 57 yards and ended with a 6-yard Shiver run for a TD with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. Reese completed the 2-point conversion pass to Shiver to improve Dauphin’s lead to 36-22.
The Tigers didn’t roll over and quit.
Dothan used 5 plays to complete a 75-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard TD run by Alexander; Dorsey’s run for the 2-point conversion brought the score to 36-30 with 1:28 remaining in the third frame.
The Fins were stymied on their next series and had to punt.
Dothan began its ensuing possession at its 36-yard line and on its ninth play lost 2 yards on fourth-and-6 at the Fins 38.
Six plays later, Shiver sped 35 yards for Dauphin’s final TD; Cox added the 2-point conversion putting DJHS ahead 44-30 with 2:11 remaining in the game.
Dothan overcame a misstep on a snap and got the game’s final touchdown on the fifth play of its last possession when Dorsey threw to Chase Hawkins for a 30-yard completion.
Dorsey ended scoring, at 44-38, with a 2-point conversion with 39 seconds to play.
After the Tigers onside kick failed to cover 10 yards, Dauphin snapped the ball once and began to celebrate the win.
Shiver had 119 yards on 7 rushing attempts and Cox had 9 carries for 100 yards for DJHS.
Officials threw 25 penalty flags for 217 combined yards.
“We worked really hard and came out with a win against a well-coached Dothan Prep team,” said DJHS head coach Andrew Johnson. “Our assistant coaches set up our players for success, and our players executed nicely. It is great to be a Fin!”
Johnson is also the team’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.
Jonny Booth is Dauphin’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach; Dennis Chastang coaches wide receivers/wingbacks; Reginald Peterson is the defensive line coach; Tucker Stevens coaches tailbacks/fullbacks and blocking backs; and Marc Jones coaches defensive backs.