Dauphin bests Dothan 44-38

Dauphin regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter when Blake Cox dashed 56 into Dothan’s end zone; a missed conversion attempt left the Fins ahead 20-14.

The Fins forced what proved to be a 16-yard punt on the visitor’s next series and used but 4 plays to extend their lead; Cox ran 34 yards for his second touchdown and when Jy’rell Reese ran in the 2-point conversion, Dauphin improved its lead to 28-14 with 4:52 left in the first half.

Dothan got the next score, a 65-yard touchdown run by Alexander, on the first play of the second half; Dorsey added the 2-point conversion cutting into Dauphin’s lead at 28-22.

Dauphin answered with a textbook drive that used 10 plays to cover 57 yards and ended with a 6-yard Shiver run for a TD with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. Reese completed the 2-point conversion pass to Shiver to improve Dauphin’s lead to 36-22.

The Tigers didn’t roll over and quit.

Dothan used 5 plays to complete a 75-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard TD run by Alexander; Dorsey’s run for the 2-point conversion brought the score to 36-30 with 1:28 remaining in the third frame.

The Fins were stymied on their next series and had to punt.