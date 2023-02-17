Seventy-five local high school golfers challenged Enterprise Country Club Thursday, and at day’s end, a tiebreaker determined Opp High School’s Bobcats the winner over Pike Liberal Arts - both teams shot 335.

Pike Liberal’s Braden Prestwood tied Elba High School’s Jay Wilson for medalist honors with a score of 75.

Elba (342) finished third; Enterprise High JV Blue (356) was fourth; and Dothan High (365) was fifth.

Andalusia High (366) was sixth; Rehobeth High Blue (371) finished seventh; Providence Christian (378) was eighth by virtue of a tiebreaker with Enterprise Junior High.

Wicksburg High (384), Enterprise JV White (391) and Rehobeth White (417) completed the field.

Pleasant Home had three players compete; Samson High had two and Geneva had one.

“It was a good opening match for our JV and junior high players,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “The weather was good, and the course was full with 75 players competing.

“I was pleased with the play of Parker Trawick (81) and Dylan Trull (85) on the JV Blue, which finished fourth in a field of 10 varsity teams, three JV teams and one junior high team.

“Cooper Robley, a seventh-grader playing in his first high school match and playing on the JV White, led the way with an 86.

“Jace Steed (87) and newcomer to the team, Lucas Potter (91), played well for the junior high team. The JV Blue team will play in a match at Elba Country Club Wednesday, Feb. 22, with an 11 a.m. tee time.”