Skip Bertman, a hall of fame baseball coach from Louisiana State University, once said, “If you can vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe, and enthusiastically act upon a goal, it will come to pass.” Enterprise High School Head Baseball Coach Matt Whitton told Enterprise Lions Club members that he believes this is a good motto for his baseball teams to aspire to.

Whitton graduated from EHS in 2007, just months after the devastating tornado destroyed his school. He played baseball in high school and at Enterprise State Community College before playing at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

In 2020, Whitton received a phone call offering him the opportunity to coach baseball at EHS. This, he said, was his dream job. He left a head coaching job at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, where he had led the team to a No. 1 ranking among 5A schools in Alabama to return to his alma mater.

Whitton oversees a coaching staff with six assistant coaches, all with head coaching experience. His program includes the junior high teams at Coppinville and Dauphin junior high schools, the junior varsity team at EHS (9th and 10th graders), and the varsity team (mostly 11th and 12th graders).

For the junior high teams, the focus is on teaching the basics of baseball – pitching, catching, batting. The junior varsity teams start learning the coaches’ offensive philosophy along with some life lessons like time management.

The varsity team might be called “the best of the best,” In addition to honing the skills already taught, these players evolve from boys into men. Whitton stresses that they be respectful of everyone and that they prepare for life after high school. He realizes these young men may go in one of four ways upon graduation: enter the work force, enroll in college, join the military, or join a professional baseball team. He wants them to be prepared for whatever choice they make when they leave EHS.

Whitton’s vision for his program includes ensuring his teams are the hardest working teams in the state. With players ranging in age from 12-18, he recognizes his coaches are dealing with a variety of personalities, and he wants his players and coaches to learn from their mistakes, and to play with class and dignity, whether in defeat or success.

He noted that there is a difference between someone who is a hard worker and someone who works hard. The “hard worker” will work hard every day to become better at what he does. Someone who “works hard” may only do so when it is demanded of him. Whitton’s two main goals for this season are to win the area championship and go to the state championship, hopefully with a win there also.

Whitton is proud of the athletic and academic programs the Enterprise City School system offers its students. He noted that the community is tight-knit and supports the school system and its programs. One example of this support is the Diamond Club, a booster club of sorts for the baseball team. This group raises funds to help with travel and food expenses as well as with uniforms and equipment. You can count on this group being present at the games to cheer on the players.

The coach also commented on the new baseball complex recently completed at EHS – he stated that it is a “high class complex.” In addition, the team has access to a 6,300-square-foot indoor facility, complete with batting cages, a training room, laundry room, and locker room. In addition, Whitton said they are working with a local company to have t-shirts and hats printed to sell at games. This is just one more way local residents can support the team.

Finally, Whitton reported that three of his players participated in the American Legion competition last summer. Having also played with the Dothan American Legion team when he was in high school, he believes this is a great opportunity for young men in this area.

The baseball season starts soon. The junior high team has its first game on Feb. 17, the junior varsity team plays on Feb. 16, and the varsity team plays Feb. 18.

