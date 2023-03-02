The Alabama A&M University president and staff visited Enterprise High School Monday afternoon as part of the university’s 11th Annual Scholarship Recognition and Promotional Tour that began Sunday with a visit to Mobile for an evening scholarship reception at John L. LeFlore High School.

The week-long tour will encompass visitations to several host high schools around Alabama, where admissions and student affairs staff, alumni, and students will witness Alabama A & M President Dr. Daniel K. Wims present over $20 million in scholarships to students. Last year, the AAMU dispensed nearly $16.3 million to nearly 800 recipients at more than 100 of the state’s high schools during the tour.

On Monday, the AAMU tour traveled throughout the southern Alabama region with a stop at Monroe County High School at 8:30 a.m.; Enterprise High School at 1:30 p.m.; and Dothan High School at 5:30 p.m. The Monroe County, Enterprise, and Dothan stops also hosted students from nearby schools.

Traveling in the custom Bulldog Coach, the AAMU team for the week included President Dr. Daniel Wims, student leaders, faculty, alumni, and Admissions and Financial Aid staffers.