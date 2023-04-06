WASHINGTON — The Department of the Army has announced the summer deployments of the following units:

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to U.S. Central Command to replace the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces. For more information, contact the 10th Mountain Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Josh Jacques, at josh.t.jacques.mil@army.mil, or (315) 772-0929.

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, to Europe to replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe. For more information, contact the 3rd Infantry Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Matthew Fontaine, at matthew.e.fontaine.mil@army.mil, or (912) 435-9869.

2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, to Korea to replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. For more information, contact the 4th Infantry Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Ireka Sanders, at ireka.r.sanders.mil@mail.mil, or (719) 331-0305.

3rd Infantry Division Headquarters and the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade to Europe to replace the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters, and the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade will replace the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe. For more information, contact the 3rd Infantry Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Matthew Fontaine, at matthew.e.fontaine.mil@army.mil, or (912) 435-9869.

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, to Europe to replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe. For more information, contact the 1st Armored Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Kimbia Rey, at kimbia.a.rey.mil@army.mil, or (915) 744-8394.

525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade to Europe to replace the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe. For more information, contact the 18th Airborne Corps public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Dave Olson, at david.j.olson1.mil@army.mil, or (910) 715-1414.

31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters to U.S. Central Command to replace the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces. For more information, contact the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command public affairs officer, Maj. Paul Bell, at paul.t.bell.mil@army.mil, (915) 568-1899.

13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to U.S. Central Command to replace the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserve (Florida), as part of a regular rotation of forces. For more information, contact the III Armored Corps. deputy public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Tania P. Donovan, at tania.p.donovan.mil@army.mil, or (254) 285-6729.