WASHINGTON – The Army is proud to announce the members of its inaugural Women’s Initiatives Team.

The Women’s Initiatives Team, composed of representatives from across the Army, will advocate for Army policy, program, and resource changes to set conditions for success in women’s recruitment, retention, readiness, health, well-being, empowerment, and advancement across the Total Army.

The Army Women’s Initiatives Team formalizes and sustains the momentum of enabling women soldiers and civilians to contribute to the Army’s mission,” said Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs).

The application pool for the inaugural year was incredibly strong, a testament to the extraordinary talent within the Total Army. During the “call for membership,” which closed on January 31, 2023, 834 applications were received from the Total Army (44% Active, 7% Guard, 12% Reserve, 37% Civilian). The selection of 30 General Body members was very competitive with a selection rate of 3.5% amongst applicants.

“The overwhelming number of applications shows the tremendous support that Army leaders, soldiers, and civilians have for advancing the mission of the Women’s Initiatives Team,” said Dr. Agnes Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs).

The Women’s Initiatives Team reports to and receives direction from the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), who provides overarching governance, support, and assistance in meeting the Team’s goals and objectives.

The General Body is led by tri-chairs—one member of the senior executive service, one general officer, and one nominative sergeant major, who approve the Women’s Initiatives Team recommendations for ASA(M&RA) consideration. Their term is two years, but can be extended.

The application window for the Amy Women’s Initiatives Team will reopen in the summer of 2024 to fill any vacant positions.

The goal is to hold the first General Body meeting in August 2023 to develop the inaugural agenda. Information regarding the first meeting will be sent to General Body members directly.

Please contact the Women’s Initiatives Team Secretariat with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you may have at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-asa-mra.mbx.army-wit-executive-secretariat@army.mil.