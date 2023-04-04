Mayor William E. Cooper Friday proclaimed April 2023 as “Autism Awareness Month” in the City of Progress. Surrounded by children, parents and caregivers, Cooper said that according to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects one in 36 children.

Those diagnosed with autism face unique challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. “Autism affects each individual in different ways. Autism knows no racial, ethnic or social boundaries and affects young and old alike in the City of Enterprise,” Cooper said. “Educating families, professionals, and the general public to better understand this lifelong disorder is vital to the future growth and development of the individuals affected.”

Cooper said the Enterprise community is committed to working with the Autism Society of Alabama to support those individuals diagnosed and their families.

The Boll Weevil Monument in downtown Enterprise will be lit up blue in early April for Autism Awareness Month.

The Enterprise Police Department has autism awareness patches and stickers available for purchase at the police chief’s office at city hall. The proceeds benefit the department’s Project S.N.A.P. program — Special Needs Assistance Program — which is a way to bridge the communication gap between the police officers and special needs citizens who may have difficulty communicating. The database contains a photo, physical description, emergency contact and other special needs information of the registered participant.

Those interested may register their loved one at the office of the EPD Chief in city hall. Registration forms may also be found on the EPD website under the “community” tab.