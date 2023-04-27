This year’s groundwater festival was held on three separate days, April 19, 20, and 21. Coffee County fourth grade students enjoyed a fun filled day of hands-on activities while learning about groundwater protection and conservation.

On April 19, 263 students and their teachers from Elba Elementary, Kinston Elementary, New Brockton Elementary, and Zion Chapel attended the festival. On April 20, 256 students and teachers from Brookwood Elementary, Harrand Creek Elementary, Pinedale Elementary, and Rucker Boulevard Elementary attended the festival.

On April 21, 213 students and teachers from Hillcrest Elementary and Holly Hill Elementary attended the festival.

A total of 732 fourth grade students and their teachers enjoyed the festival. All three events were held at the New Brockton Farm Center where each student rotated through three water related activities.

In session one, students built their own bracelet using colored beads to represent the different stages of the water cycle.In session two, students learned about filtration and contamination of groundwater. In the last session, students assembled an edible aquifer using chocolate syrup to represent an oil spill. Eating their aquifer was the most fun of all.

Winners from the poster contest from each school were announced during the awards ceremony. Monetary awards totaling $2,000 were given out to students and their teachers during the three day festival.

Financial supporters of the event include the Wiregrass RC&D, the Choctawhatchee, Pea, Yellow River Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWM), Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), and the Coffee County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD). Agencies assisting with the presentation of activities include the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Coffee County Extension Service, the Coffee County Engineering Department, CPYRWMA, ADEM, National Association of RC&D Councils, and SWCD.

A special thanks to the many volunteers who assisted with the event and the Coffee County Commission for the use of the farm building.