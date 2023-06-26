The Coffee/Geneva County Livestock Judging Team competed at the Alabama 4-H State Livestock Judging contest held on the campus of Auburn University on June 20.

The team had a successful day at the contest. The Coffee/Geneva County Junior Team won First Place Place overall, while the Senior Team placed fourth overall, according to ACES Coffee County Coordinator Gavin Mauldin.

Team members were required to judge eight classes of livestock, while answering two sets of questions from judges, and junior contestants giving two sets of reasons, while seniors gave four sets of reasons, explained Mauldin.

Competition is open to enrolled members of Alabama 4-H. 4-H membership is available for youth ages 9 to 18. The 2023 State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest wasnopen to all 4-H members for participation and competition. Competition was for individuals and for teams that consisted of a minimum of three members. Only one team per county per age group was permitted.