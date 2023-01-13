CVMA fundraising ride a success, organizers say

More than 100 motorcycle riders turned out for a fundraising ride from Geneva to Enterprise, hosted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 28-3. The ride last weekend was a success, according to organizers.

“The riders, all members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, met up in Geneva and rode to Santa Fe Cattle Company in Enterprise for some great food and comradery,” said CVMA Public Information Officer Michael Weatherholtz. “Riders came from all over Florida, Alabama, Georgia and as far away as South Carolina to participate.

The event generated more than $1,000 in donations from the riders, which went towards the CVMA Auxiliary scholarship fund, Weatherholtz said. All scholarship funds generated locally are given to local students, said CVMA rider Bill Baker. “It’s been my experience that motorcycle riders are the most generous group there is.”

“We have one large fundraiser a year, on Armed Forces Day,” Weatherholtz said. “To prepare for that we ask area businesses to donate anything that can be auctioned off.”

In addition to the scholarship fund, funds generated through ride participation fees, donations and auctions also go to help veterans in emergency situations, according to Weatherholtz.

“For instance, a veteran in the area had his trailer burn down last year, and we were able to relocate him and provide him with necessities.”

The CVMA Chapter 28-3 most recently participated in a food drive at the Enterprise Walmart Store. “We also have contributed to the construction of a wheelchair accessible dock at the lake on Fort Rucker for handicapped veterans to use.”

The CVMA is an association of combat veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby,” Weatherholtz said. “Our mission is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms. In that capacity, we sponsor and participate in veteran-related motorcycle and other charity events each year, and as a non-profit organization, we donate to various veteran causes.”

Weatherholtz said CVMA membership is made up of those with verified combat service, who are full members, supporter members, who are those with non-combat military service and have a strong dedication to helping veterans; and auxiliary member, who are spouses of full and support members,” Weatherholtz said. “We have members from all 50 states and numerous countries abroad, including those in combat areas.”