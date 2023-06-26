NORTH MANCHESTER, Indiana- Taraen High of Daleville graduated with a bachelor of arts in exercise science and fitness, exercise science specialization, from Manchester University during the 2022-23 academic year. Commencement was May 20.High was among nearly 260 students who received degrees from Manchester. The list of 2023 conferred graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2022, January 2023 and May 2023.