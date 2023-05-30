Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The John Coffee Chapter No. 3033 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution which began May 30, 1963, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Eunora Farris was the organizing regent and served as its first regent. Nancy Elizabeth Cowart Brunson was one of the 24 organizing members, a charter member of the original chapter and is still an active member today. She was recognized at the anniversary meeting and presented with a certificate of appreciation signed by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution President General Pamela Rouse Wright for her 60 years of dedicated and faithful service; a wrist corsage of red, white and blue flowers; a banner recognizing her for being a charter member; and a gift from the outgoing Regent Jacque Hawkins.

A very informative power-point presentation was prepared by Amanda Skinner and narrated by the Chapter’s Historian Nell Gilmer, including many pictures of happenings over the organization’s 60-year period.

The Alabama Society DAR Regent Patrice Donnelly was a special guest, driving from Birmingham to attend the 10 a.m. meeting. She was presented with a basket of mementos, donated by Hawkins, from many of the shops in downtown Enterprise.

Donnelly conducted an installation ceremony for the officers of the John Coffee Chapter who will be serving from June 1 of this year until June 1, 2025. Donnelly presented two red roses to Hawkins and thanked her for her service to the John Coffee Chapter.

Donnelly presented a red rose to each of the new officers and installed them in their respective offices.

Hawkins presented gifts to her officers in appreciation of their assistance during her two-year term of office as regent.

Hawkins’ final act was to present the gavel to Regent Betty Ann Stinson, who gave welcoming remarks and adjourned the meeting. An outgoing gift was presented to Hawkins. A cake donated by Jacque Hawkins and punch provided by Betty Ann Stinson was enjoyed by all.

The next meeting will be Aug. 23 with the location to be announced. Those interested in becoming a member of DAR, are asked to contact Registrar Shirley Skinner at shirley_skinner @hotmail.com or (334)301-6063.