Devon Doster was named “Father of the Year” at a Coffee County Family Services Center Fatherhood Initiative luncheon ceremony held at New Way Church on Salem Road Saturday.

Doster was selected for the honor by CCFSC facilitators Roderick Caldwell and Alfred Townsend who said he stood out to them during his attendance at the 10-week program.

The Fatherhood Initiative is a program designed to enhance the ability of non-custodial fathers to be responsible parents, said Caldwell. The program includes classes in relationships, job preparation, how to find employment and preparing fathers to participate in building a relationship with their child.

Caldwell said the program results in establishing relationships between fathers and children and helps find jobs by assisting in preparation.

“How to be a provider, a protector, a disciplinarian in their family and how to be a friend to their family,” Townsend said. “That’s what the Fatherhood Initiative is all about.”