The City of Enterprise is the recipient of $18,200 worth of grants as part of the 2023 Tourism Legislative Grants Program.

The announcement, made during National Tourism Week, consists of grants being awarded to Enterprise Main Street, Enterprise Farmers Market and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to be awarded six grants to support and promote tourism in our city,” Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer said. “These grants will support efforts to draw visitors to what have become some of the signature events in our community like the Enterprise Christmas Parade, the Whoville Celebration and Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market.”

As part of the Grants Program, State Senators may award 10 grants, each worth $3,900, within their district. Josh Carnley awarded the following two grants to Enterprise:

$3,900 for 2023 Boll Weevil Fall Festival and

$3,900 for 2024 Spring Festival at the Monument.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to help tourism-related projects within my district,” State Sen. Josh Carnley said. “We recognize the Main Street program, the Enterprise Chamber and all the entities for their hard work, and we understand that creating these great events requires time, effort, creativity and, of course, funding. I think it’s important that the state offer financial assistance whenever possible because successful events are good for the community and the state.”

State Representatives may award five grants, each worth $2600, within their district. Rhett Marques awarded the following four grants to Enterprise:

$2,600 to 2023 Military Appreciation Day;

$2,600 to 2023 Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market;

$2,600 for the Enterprise Christmas Parade; and,

$2,600 to 2023 Whoville Celebration.

“We are extremely pleased the Alabama Legislature was able to set aside funds so each legislator can assist event projects in their districts,” State Rep. Rhett Marques said. “I was honored to be able to award funds to four very deserving projects that will draw people, generate revenue within Enterprise, and add to the quality of life for citizens. As a member of the community whose family has enjoyed attending events like the Christmas Parade and Farmers Market, I can attest that many of these events are wonderful traditions in our community.”

More than $2.7 million was allocated to the Alabama Tourism Department for grants to promote local and state economies. The Tourism Legislative Grants Program is designed to attract out-of-state tourists and generate revenues by promoting attendance at communitywide special events.