Six students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy competed at the 2023 South Alabama Karate open tournament which was held in Andalusia June 10.

The Warriors' winnings started off in the junior black belt division age 15 and 17 with Jace Himes placing first in forms, fighting and weapons. Himes also won the junior black belt grand championship.

In in the brown belt division age 16 and 17 year old, Layton Smith placed second in forms, and third in weapons, in that same division, Lennon Chandler placed first in forms and weapons.

In the intermediate division age 14 and 17 year old, Landon Smith placed first in forms.

In the girls intermediate division ages 14-17, Mary McBride placed first in forms and fourth in fighting.

In the 7 and 8 year old advanced division Sebastian Steger placed first in forms, weapons and third in fighting.