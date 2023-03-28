Bringing adult education classes into the community became reality here Monday as Johns Chapel AME Church partnered with the Enterprise State Community College Adult Education team to host GED classes on-site at the church beginning April 4.

“Wow. That’s my greeting in one word,” said John Chapel AME Church Pastor Willie White Jr. as he surveyed the crowd of church members, and city, county and college officials gathered at the church Monday morning for what White called a historic event. “This kickoff and dedication of a new ministry at our church will help adults in the surrounding area who want to achieve their dream of receiving a high school diploma.”

“It’s amazing how God puts things together,” said ESCC Adult Education Program Director Jonathan Smith. “We have a passion for adult learners and when I met Pastor White, I realized he had that same passion, and I knew we could make this happen.

“Many of our adult education students have transportation problems and have trouble getting out to the junior college to attend GED classes,” Smith said. “By this partnership, we are better able to serve our adult education students.”

Classes begin April 4 from 9 a.m. until noon at Johns Chapel AME Church at 605 Geneva Hwy. in Enterprise. Classes will be held Thursday and Thursdays in the computer lab at the church. For more information contact GED Instructor Odessa Herlong Jones at (334) 618-4079.

Seeds for the program’s inception were planted by Enterprise City Council during a goal setting session in 2021. Enterprise District 1 City Councilwoman Sonya Rich said that one of the council goals was to partner with the junior college to improve workforce development in the city. After collaborating with ESCC President Danny Long, plans developed into the reality of the GED program held off the college campus, Rich said. “We’re going to meet the needs in the community. Children and whole families will be blessed by this because we know that where there is a lack of education, families suffer.

“Mothers and fathers will have the opportunity to get their GED and the community will be better as a whole,” Rich said. “God has already ordained this and we are just following what he has charged us to do.”

“We are grateful to Danny Long and his team at Enterprise State Community Collee for establishing this exceptional program at Johns Chapel—which affords us another valuable opportunity to serve our community,” White said. “This historic ceremony is an additional catalyst to get this initiative off to a great start.”

“Our high school equivalency program will provide opportunities for people to transition to post-secondary education, job training opportunities and life long careers,” said Jones, Johns Chapel AME GED Instructor Jones. “As the instructor for the GED program I am honored and excited to be working with individuals who have made the ultimate decision to take the leap of faith and go forward with earning their GED.”

Jones thanked White for the vision and Long for making the vision a reality. She also thanked the Johns Chapel “church family” and the “amazing and dynamic” Johns Chapel AME Church Adult Education Committee members Patricia White, Roland Allen, Ricky Britt, Debra Jones, Evadna Moment, Marge Simmons, Franklin Simmons, Dr. Stafford Thompson, and White.

“This partnership is a great addition to what we already have here, which is the best education system in the state,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper. “I don’t think that anybody can have too much education.”

“The church is here to serve people and that what’s Johns Chapel AME does,” said Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones. “Johns Chapel is hosting this program to improve the quality of life for all people, to help the total person.”