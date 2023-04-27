Enterprise State Community College student Liberty Bull began serving as the Capital Division Lieutenant Governor for Circle K International this month.

According to the organization’s website, Circle K International is the college-focused branch of the Kiwanis International family, and it “is the world’s largest student-led collegiate service organization, with thousands of members on hundreds of campuses on five continents across the globe.”

Alabama is broken into four divisions: Valley Division, Champion Division, Gulf Division, and Capital Division. Member clubs in the Capital Division can be found at ESCC, Troy University, Huntingdon College and Auburn University.

Bull was elected to her new position during the Alabama Circle K District Convention, held in Prattville from March 3-5, where ESCC’s club also received the Sam F. Hobbs Most Improved Club Award. Bull has been involved with ESCC’s Circle K Club since 2021, where she served as fundraiser chair and secretary. She is currently serving as the club’s president for the 2022-23 academic year.

ESCC Circle K Sponsor Ashley Snellgrove called Bull “committed” and a “conscientious student.” She also said that Bull was quick to take on leadership roles as the club began rebuilding last year.

“Liberty was quick to volunteer her efforts in reinstating our campus Circle K club after learning of the organization’s tenets: leadership, service, and fellowship,” Snellgrove said. “She pledged to be more than just a member and took on the responsibilities of secretary and the fundraising chair. She enthusiastically stepped into the role as President this year.”

Snellgrove said Bull was “largely responsible” for membership growth in the club since last year.

“I have truly enjoyed getting to know Liberty,” Snellgrove said, calling Bull a quiet leader. “She really is so special.”

Even in her new role, Bull said she hopes to encourage students to participate in Circle K.

“I encourage students to participate in Circle K by reiterating our three tenets: leadership, fellowship, and service,” she said. “Students can gain leadership experience and make friends in their club and across the state while serving their community.”

She also has several goals she hopes to accomplish in her new role as lieutenant governor of the Capital Division of Circle K International.

“I hope to increase communication between the Key Club, Circle K, and Kiwanis organizations,” she said, stating that she also hopes to charter new clubs in the Capital Division. “Through ESCC's Circle K club, I have made life-long friendships and gained a love for service. I can't wait to spread awareness of Kiwanis organizations throughout my term.”

