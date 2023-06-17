Leigh Shiver and her staff at the Enterprise State Community College Workforce Development office have their hands full. Whether she is meeting with local businesses and industry, searching for grants, speaking to local groups about the programs available, or just checking her email, Shiver is a busy person who is passionate about providing well-trained workers for the local community. Shiver spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

Shiver is a graduate of Enterprise High School, and after completing her Master’s degree, she taught Office Administration classes at ESCC. She returned to EHS to continue working with students who were interested in the vocational training programs at that school.

Then in 2020 she was hired to direct the Workforce Development program at ESCC and has never looked back. She is too busy looking forward – to providing more training for both businesses and interested students, to the construction of the new workforce development training building in Enterprise, and to building relationships with local business and industry representatives. Her staff, Missy Scanlon and Terri Boswell, “keep her straight” as Shiver says.

Shiver highlighted just some of the training programs that are available at ESCC. She reported that she wants to be the first phone call a company makes when looking for employees. A coalition of business and industry partners determines what skills their workers need, and ESCC seeks to fill those needs.

Shiver also oversees the adult education program; she sees a relationship between her two programs. When students complete their GED, they have a variety of workforce training programs to choose from to help them enter the job market, and in many instances a very lucrative job market. Some programs are only six weeks long, while others may take two semesters or two years to complete.

One program that has been very successful is the 16-week long CNC Operator and Programmer course of study. Shiver noted that it is difficult to describe this program exactly, except to say that when students complete the certification course, they will have job opportunities in a variety of industries, including automotive manufacturing, construction, and electronics. Students learn precision measurement and can choose from six different certification modules. CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control, and many different industries use computers to produce their products.

Mechatronics is another very successful program at ESCC, Shiver said. Since 2019, the college has certified 2,984 students through this program. These are industry standard certifications – students can work anywhere in the country when they complete their training. Robotics are used in manufacturing everything from cars to potato chips, so it is essential to have trained personnel to operate and maintain this equipment.

Advanced Composites also prepares workers for employment in a variety of occupations, from aviation and marine to automotive and aerospace manufacturing. ESCC is the only school in Alabama offering this program, and a $1 million grant enabled the college to purchase the equipment needed to operate this important program.

Health care programs are also flourishing at ESCC. One is the “bridge” program which allows EMTs and CNAs to apply their medical skills and knowledge and “bridge” over to a nursing degree in just one semester. The Practical Nursing program will have 54 students enrolled this fall – half of whom started last fall and 20+ more who will start in August. The RN program will begin in 2024.

The Commercial Drivers License training program has had 215 students complete the program since 2018, with a 98% pass rate. Fortunately for the students enrolled in the program in Ozark, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has a testing site right there on campus! The program typically runs six weeks with 30 total class days. Persons who have driving experience in utility or city/county-owned vehicles and hold a class C license may complete the program in three weeks. Some funding is available to help pay tuition. Graduates of this program have jobs waiting for them.

Grant money provides funding for much of the expensive equipment required for many of these programs. In addition, some funds are available to provide tuition assistance and scholarships for students interested in these programs.

If you are looking for a job that requires specialized skills, with an almost guaranteed job waiting for you when you complete the program, contact the Workforce Development Office at ESCC at (334) 347-2623, Ext. 2209. The staff will be happy to meet with you to determine the best program of study for you. Some programs can be completed in as little as six weeks.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome.