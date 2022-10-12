ACT donates $10,000 to Eufaula High School

ACT CEO Janet Godwin, ACT Vice President Tina Gridiron and ACT State Partnership Program Director Dr. Tony Thacker visited Eufaula High School in August to meet students and hear about their experience in their ACT Prep Class.

After visiting, ACT presented a gift of $10,000 to Eufaula High School in support of college and career success activities.

ACT, Inc. is primarily known for the ACT, a standardized test designed to assess a high school student’s academic achievement and college readiness. The ACT covers four academic skills: English, mathematics, reading and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test. It is accepted by all four-year colleges and universities in the United States and more than 225 universities outside of the U.S.

The main four ACT sections are individually scored on a scale of 1–36, and a composite score (the rounded whole number average of the four sections) is provided.

In a letter, Gridiron, vice president of ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning, said, “We were sincerely moved by the powerful student stories of courage, resilience, and excellence. Truly, Eufaula’s amazing students are full of promise and have bright futures ahead.”

Olivia Jones is the ACT Prep teacher at Eufaula High School. ACT Prep is an elective class with no fee, so any student who would like to participate can without worrying about having to pay anything. ACT Prep is also extended beyond the regular class day. Tutoring is conducted before and after school, in the summer and on Saturdays. Eufaula High School had 12 students score 30-plus last year.

Jones said she plans to use the money for more college tours, especially those not in our local area, and resources to help increase student achievement. She also submitted a proposal and was chosen to present at the 2022 Southeast ACT Conference on Dec. 7 at the University of Alabama. Two students, Maddilyn Register and Trinity Gant, will present with Jones about the method EHS uses for ACT prep.

On average, students in the Eufaula High School’s ACT Prep class increase their scores over nine times the number of students not in the program.

“I really appreciate ACT giving us this money. I’m excited to go with my friends to visit the University of Alabama in November,” said senior Kerrington Conner,

“I want to thank ACT for donating to our program. I’m excited about the college tours and the new science resource books we’re adding to the library,” said senior Catie Reed Wilbourne.