Chamber cancels MLK Day of Service event

The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, as a safety concern, decided to cancel the MLK Day of Service event.

After the cancellation of the MLK Parade by the local NAACP Chapter and due to the heighten increase in the current pandemic numbers in Barbour County and in the state of Alabama, the health and safety of fellow citizens was the top concern. Although the “Day of Service” event has been canceled, the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce still plans to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17 with a number of virtual and community outreach celebrations.

This year in honor of King’s vast involvement with the NAACP, where he served on the 1944 youth membership committee at the Atlanta NAACP Youth Council, the chamber is asking the citizens of Barbour County to show their support to the local Barbour County NAACP by making a monetary donation to the local chapter. Donations can be mailed to Barbour County NAACP Branch 5075, P.O. Box 1615, Eufaula, AL 36072.