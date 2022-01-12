Chamber cancels MLK Day of Service event

The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, as a safety concern, decided to cancel the MLK Day of Service event.
After the cancellation of the MLK Parade by the local NAACP Chapter and due to the heighten increase in the current pandemic numbers in Barbour County and in the state of Alabama, the health and safety of fellow citizens was the top concern. Although the “Day of Service” event has been canceled, the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce still plans to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17 with a number of virtual and community outreach celebrations.
This year in honor of King’s vast involvement with the NAACP, where he served on the 1944 youth membership committee at the Atlanta NAACP Youth Council, the chamber is asking the citizens of Barbour County to show their support to the local Barbour County NAACP by making a monetary donation to the local chapter. Donations can be mailed to Barbour County NAACP Branch 5075, P.O. Box 1615, Eufaula, AL 36072.
The chamber encourages those who still choose to serve in a group service project to still do so within the organization in which they already serve. The chamber would like people to share pictures of their organizations/groups working on the “Day of Service.” Submit pictures to info@eufaulachamber.com and in the subject line note MLK Day of Service. Photos will be shared on the chamber social media outlets and website.
In addition to the local celebration options, the chamber is asking people to explore the virtual options. The Chamber Jr. Ambassadors will highlight Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing story time segments of Black History children’s books on the Chamber Facebook page. Stories will be aired starting at 9 a.m. on the Jan. 17.
The famous “I Have A Dream” speech will be shared on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Parade will be virtual. Mark your calendar for 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. The parade can be viewed online via YouTube or mlkholidaydc.org.
For more information about the celebrations, contact the chamber at info@eufaulachamber.com or visit mlkholidaydc.org for national activities.