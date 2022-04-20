County commission presents proclamation to WCCD

The Barbour County Commission has proclaimed the month of April as “Community College Month” in Barbour County.

The commission presented Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) with a proclamation on Tuesday, April 12, at its regularly scheduled commission meeting. Mickey Baker, dean of Student Affairs and Sparks Campus, accepted the proclamation from the commission.

“Wallace is extremely grateful to the Barbour County Commission for recognizing Wallace Community College and the impact community colleges have in the areas they serve,” Baker said. “We are grateful for Barbour County’s friendship, advocacy, and support of our Sparks Campus in Eufaula.”

“Community College Month” acknowledges the importance of community colleges and their impact on the communities they serve. Community colleges attract students from all backgrounds and educational levels with their mission of providing open access and affordability to those seeking a post-secondary degree or credential, giving everyone the opportunity to succeed.

“Community colleges provide students with the ability to increase their earning potential and assist the community in economic development and industry recruitment by producing a highly skilled and highly trained workforce.

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, over 10 million students are enrolled at community colleges across the country, and 39 percent of all undergraduates in the United States are enrolled at community colleges. Attending a public, in-state, four-year college costs on average $10,740 a year, compared to $3,800 a year at a community college, and the median national earning of full-time employees with an associate degree is $48,776.

Wallace Community College enrolls approximately 5,000 credit students in its academic, health science and career technical education programs each year, and serves approximately 3,000 students annually through its adult education, workforce training programs and continuing education programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by WCCD, visit wallace.edu.