Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network expands service

Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network is pleased to announce the expansion and relocation of Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic, formerly on Westgate Parkway, to 5565 Montgomery Highway in Dothan.
“Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic is an important addition to the Wiregrass because it is transforming pediatric healthcare in this region, says Dr. Jeff Tamburin, pediatrician and medical director of Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network. “We now have a state-of-the-art facility providing high quality pediatric subspecialty care to children in the Wiregrass area.”
The pediatric subspecialists at Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic provide the community with excellent patient care, a progressive approach, and timely advocacy for the healthcare of children. Current subspecialties include Neurology, Pulmonology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Surgical Consults/Follow-ups. All subspecialists have received extensive training in their specific area of practice.
Pediatric Neurologist, Dr. Deron Sharpe, completed a three-year Child Neurology Residency followed by a Neuromuscular Neurology Fellowship at Vanderbilt University. His clinical interests include the management of tone modifying therapies for cerebral palsy and the diagnosis and management of neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, myotonias, spinal cerebellar ataxias, and periodic paralyses.
Pediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. David Lozano, completed a three-year Pediatric Pulmonology Fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Upon completion of his fellowship, he joined the UAB Division of Pulmonology Medicine at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham and practiced there for 13 years. He also served as the Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Children’s of Alabama for eight years. His clinical interests include Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), pediatric sleep medicine, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, technology-dependent patients/pediatric home ventilation, and asthma.
Pediatric Endocrinologist, Dr. Heather Choat, completed a three-year Pediatric Endocrinology Fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Her clinical interests include type 1 diabetes mellitus, thyroid and parathyroid diseases, growth disorders, and pubertal development.
Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Dr. Meredith Hitch, completed a three-year Pediatric Gastroenterology Fellowship at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Her clinical interests include functional GI disorders, eosinophilic esophagitis, constipation, fatty liver, and obesity.
Pediatric Cardiologist, Dr. Khalisa Syeda, completed a three-year Pediatric Cardiology Fellowship at Texas Health Science Center. Her clinical interests include the care of children with pediatric and congenital heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms, and fetal cardiology.
Pediatric General Surgeon, Dr. David Rogers, completed his pediatric general surgery training at the University of Tennessee and a pediatric surgery oncology fellowship at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He sees patients once a month at Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic for pre/post-operative care saving families at least two trips traveling to Birmingham.
In addition, the Adolescent Medicine Team includes Jacob Edwards, MD and Jennifer Muraski, CRNP. Both are focused on the healthcare of teens and young adults. As puberty begins, a child is suddenly in a new phase called Adolescence. Adolescent Medicine focuses on the care of patients in the period of development beginning at puberty and extending until age 24. During this time, a child is transitioning into a future adult and is experiencing tremendous physical and mental growth, where children are not quite children, yet not quite adults. To meet the needs of adolescents, the adolescent team has changed the way healthcare is approached. Changes such as asking the parent to leave the exam room to discuss health issues one-on-one and using confidentiality to build trust and rapport with a teen helps them want to seek appropriate healthcare.
Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic will offer one of two pediatric sleep centers in Alabama later this year. The sleep center will be led by board certified sleep medicine physician, Dr. David Lozano, and a team of expertly trained sleep technologists, nurses, and support staff. The state-of-the-art sleep center will feature four sleep rooms accommodating infants through adolescents.
“Pediatric subspecialists are in short supply across the country. To have so many pediatric resources in our area makes the Wiregrass unique,” says Dr. Michael Ramsey, pediatrician and managing physician of Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network. “I think the subspecialty clinic will not only advance pediatric healthcare but will help Dothan and the Wiregrass be more attractive to families and businesses looking to relocate.”
