The Eufaula High School Theatre Department will present “Grease.”

After approximately 100 hours of practice and three weeks to complete the set, “Grease” will be performed at the Eufaula City Auditorium on April 14 at 7 p.m. and April 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available on GoFan in the Performing Arts section for Eufaula High School. Look for “Grease: School Edition.”

Liane Martin and Luke Herndon are co-directors. Danny Salter is the technical director, and Dillon King is the music director.

“We are excited about the upcoming performance of “Grease” and can’t wait to see everyone’s hard work come to life. The directors have done a wonderful job continuing to revive our theatre department and providing new learning opportunities for students. Also, we are thankful for the parent and community volunteers who have helped make this performance possible,” said Emily Jackson, EHS principal.

Parents have volunteered time to help with power tools and lumber to build revolving triangle set pieces. Troy Davis, an owner of the Eufaula Hardware Co., choreographed two numbers and loaned poodle skirts from his dance company. Additionally, Shelle Cooper altered costumes, and Buster Padgett constructed the car for the set.

The EHS Theatre department thrived under its previous director, Mitzi Yarborough, for many years. Unfortunately, after Yarborough’s retirement, the department became dormant for a few years. The department was revived in 2021 with the 2022 production of “High School Musical, Jr.” Tiger Theatre has almost doubled in size since the previous year, increasing from 30 members to close to 60 on the roster.

“Grease: School Version” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Its roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson.

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey created the script, music and lyrics for “Grease.” In 1971, “Grease” opened at the Kingston Mines Theatre in Chicago. A year later, “Grease” made it to Broadway and is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. The 1978 movie became one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time.