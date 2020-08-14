Eufaula Evolution

Back to the future has never sounded more exciting for Eufaula.
The Bluff City Inn, long a deteriorating centerpiece for the city of Eufaula, could become a destination after its purchase and restoration plans of its new ownership.
A project development agreement was received by the city on Wednesday, and although several fine details of the contract could take several weeks to be completed, ideas of the new project could be one of the biggest events to take place in the border town in several decades.
Rinkesh Patel, president of RAM Hotels in Columbus, Georgia and who in 2016 opened the 78-room, estimated $10 million Hampton Inn in Eufaula, was in Eufaula Thursday to discuss initial plans for the facility.
At the top of the list for the Bluff City Inn – 114 N. Eufaula Avenue on the northwest corner of the intersection with Broad Street -- is a boutique-style hotel with the possibility of a restaurant and other shops. Regardless, the hotel will boost the downtown area of Eufaula and several existing unique shops with the likelihood of more coming aboard.
“It’s a no brainer for us,” Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said. “It will be a showcase for sure. I feel like this will be an anchor for downtown. What shops around that are not filled will likely fill up. The hotel will create jobs and of course taxes. The building is not much of anything now other than just deteriorating. They will polish it up.
“The Chamber board, a public hearing or two, and the Downtown Redevelopment Authority will all have to be involved in this.”
The new ownership has an architectural crew from New Orleans evaluating the site to see if the existing building can be utilized. There are plans to raze the buildings in back by the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, including the former Dollar Store and the former ABC store.
“We have a program for the building,” Patel said Thursday morning. “All along, we wanted to re-launch the project and make it not just a hotel. There will be more, including a coffee house and possibly a sit-down restaurant with a bar. It will be a culinary inspired menu. It will be more than a one-night stay and will also be for local individuals. We are envisioning an experience whether people are just coming there for coffee or special groups staying there. Whatever their experience may be it will be an inspiration by the architect. The architecture will be meticulously planned. They will take something that has been there a long time and modernize it but not lose its feel.”
The Italianette-style hotel was built in 1885 with 100 rooms. It was built by the Reeves family, then bankers in the Chattahoochee River border town just across what became in the early 1960s Lake Eufaula from Georgia.
The city purchased the facility from Jack J. Rusch in May 2017. Currently, Cajun Corner Restaurant is all that still operates out of the four-story building on its southeast corner.
Patel and the city of Eufaula have been working on the acquisition for about a year. Patel said that with nine projects his company was undertaking at the time the Bluff City Inn had to put on the backburner
“We are doing something in Eufaula that is hard to underwrite,” Patel said. “We will need a little support from the city and maybe state programs with historic restoration.”
COVID-19 makes it hard to set a timeline, but Patel hopes details will be worked out as soon as possible.
“With COVID, our main goal is to stay alive and stay healthy,” Patel said. “Two months ago I would’ve said we would’ve started the first part of next year. Tentatively, we are a year out from getting everything finalized, and six months from there we will commence on the building. I would guess we’re about 36 months before we can open up. It depends how COVID treats us.
“We’re going to do it right. We are not going to rush into it.”
RAM Hotels has multiple properties, including in Columbus, Dothan and the Florida Panhandle. Those properties include Hilton Worldwide, Intercontinental Hotels Groups, and Marriott International facilities.
Word of the project quickly spread to Alabama State Tourism Director Lee Sentell.
“The type of accommodations that today’s travelers are seeking have changed in recent years,” Sentell said. “People want smaller, boutique locations off the main road. They want to stay in a hotel or lodge that feels like a page from the past. They want a destination that makes them slow down. The fact that the Bluff City Inn will have the benefits of a Marriott is amazing. This will put Eufaula on the map in a way as never before.”
Tibbs said he knows Patel and his company “will probably turn it into a gem. I know Rinkish and if he does something it’s going to be nice.
“It will be a destination-stay, not just normal lodging. People that stay there can go downtown and shop. This will complement the (Martin) theater project. They are working on the facade now. They have already taken the sign down and are working on it. We will start some fundraising for that project. Architects are drawing up plans for that. COVID has slowed all of this down, obviously. It will be an outdoor venue with restrooms that are open to the public. There will be a large stage with nice lighting. It’s about 10,000 square feet. There are plans for concerts and weddings there. I can see people staying at the hotel and walking across the street to the wedding.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!