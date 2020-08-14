Eufaula Evolution

Back to the future has never sounded more exciting for Eufaula.

The Bluff City Inn, long a deteriorating centerpiece for the city of Eufaula, could become a destination after its purchase and restoration plans of its new ownership.

A project development agreement was received by the city on Wednesday, and although several fine details of the contract could take several weeks to be completed, ideas of the new project could be one of the biggest events to take place in the border town in several decades.

Rinkesh Patel, president of RAM Hotels in Columbus, Georgia and who in 2016 opened the 78-room, estimated $10 million Hampton Inn in Eufaula, was in Eufaula Thursday to discuss initial plans for the facility.

At the top of the list for the Bluff City Inn – 114 N. Eufaula Avenue on the northwest corner of the intersection with Broad Street -- is a boutique-style hotel with the possibility of a restaurant and other shops. Regardless, the hotel will boost the downtown area of Eufaula and several existing unique shops with the likelihood of more coming aboard.

“It’s a no brainer for us,” Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said. “It will be a showcase for sure. I feel like this will be an anchor for downtown. What shops around that are not filled will likely fill up. The hotel will create jobs and of course taxes. The building is not much of anything now other than just deteriorating. They will polish it up.

“The Chamber board, a public hearing or two, and the Downtown Redevelopment Authority will all have to be involved in this.”