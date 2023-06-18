Eufaula High School FFA members accepted awards at the 95th Alabama State FFA Convention recently held in Montgomery.

The highlights included Bradley Spurlock earning second place in Safe Tractor Driving. FFA String Band members Ryder Robinson, Ellie Trammell, Luke Padgett, Matthew Lindsey and Taylor Washington earning a hard-fought fourth place banner. A Gold (the highest) ranking National Chapter Award; a Top 5 Chapter in the state award; Luke Padgett awarded a National FFA Scholarship; and Sam Miller, state vice president, helping to conduct the convention activities and delivering a motivational retirement address to the 1,300 attendees.

Additionally, eight chapter members earned and were awarded Alabama FFA State Degrees last week. Some requirements include reciting the FFA Creed, delivering a six-minute speech, demonstrating parliamentary procedure, a minimum of 25 hours of community service, 300 hours worked or $1,000 earned in ag work experiences, and participating in at least five activities above the chapter level.

The eight members earning Alabama FFA State Degrees were Matthew Lindsey, Josh Holmes, Bryce Hinton, Hunter Gainvors, Haden Caldwell, Carson Cox, Brayden Price and Isaiah Meyers.

Buster Padgett and Amanda Teixeira are the Eufaula High School FFA advisors.