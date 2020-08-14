You have permission to edit this article.
Eufaula’s Upshaw now coaching with UAB football
Eufaula’s Upshaw now coaching with UAB football

Former Eufaula High School football star Courtney Upshaw, who appeared in a pair of Super Bowls after winning two national championships at the University of Alabama, has joined the football staff at the University of Alabama-Birmingham as a volunteer assistant coach.

UAB is in the West Division of Conference USA and is led by head coach Bill Clark. The Blazers, which dropped football in 2015 and ’16, won its first conference championship and first bowl game in school history in 2018.

While UAB plays its home games at historic Legion Field, the Blazers are expecting to move into their new stadium during the 2021 season. UAB is scheduled to open this season on Sept. 3 at home against New Mexico State. It is also scheduled to play at Miami, South Alabama and Louisiana Tech this fall.

Upshaw starred for Dan Klages’ Eufaula Tigers, which were 14-1 in 2007, losing to Athens 10-7 in the state championship game.

The 4-star recruit won a national title at Alabama as a sophomore over Texas, then was Defensive MVP as a senior in the win over LSU in the 2011 title game. He was also named MVP of the Capital One Bowl as a junior in a dominating victory over Michigan State. He would finish his college career with 141 tackles, 36.5 of which were for losses, six forced fumbles and an interception for a touchdown.

Before leaving Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Upshaw earned second-team All-America honors.

Baltimore selected Upshaw as the 35th pick overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He actually signed in 2015 with the New York Jets before leaving the NFL.

In his six NFL seasons, Upshaw had 131 tackles with seven sacks.

Upshaw earned almost $8 million in the NFL and held football camps in Eufaula.

