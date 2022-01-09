Jay Edwards: Some things you can’t make up

Some headlines that caught my eye as the year wound down.

A 48-year old woman, who thought she looked younger than her years apparently was correct because she passed herself off as an undergrad in her early 20’s at a Missouri college.

Laura Oglesby stole her estranged daughter’s identity to pull off her charade, even getting financial aid in the process. The local chief of police said the woman had everyone fooled, even a few college boyfriends. But she was found out and charged with fraud and could face up to five years. Maybe the jail offers remote college courses.

***

A few weeks back I heard about a guy who, unbeknownst to him, had a half a million bucks worth of cocaine in the door panel of his car.

***

Scroogette. The alleged revelation by a female teacher at George W. Miller Elementary School in Nanuet has angered her students’ parents by telling her class of 7 year olds during a geography lesson that Santa Claus wasn’t real.