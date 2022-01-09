Jay Edwards: Some things you can’t make up

Some headlines that caught my eye as the year wound down.
A 48-year old woman, who thought she looked younger than her years apparently was correct because she passed herself off as an undergrad in her early 20’s at a Missouri college.
Laura Oglesby stole her estranged daughter’s identity to pull off her charade, even getting financial aid in the process. The local chief of police said the woman had everyone fooled, even a few college boyfriends. But she was found out and charged with fraud and could face up to five years. Maybe the jail offers remote college courses.
***
A few weeks back I heard about a guy who, unbeknownst to him, had a half a million bucks worth of cocaine in the door panel of his car.
***
Scroogette. The alleged revelation by a female teacher at George W. Miller Elementary School in Nanuet has angered her students’ parents by telling her class of 7 year olds during a geography lesson that Santa Claus wasn’t real.
This came after the kids told her they knew about the North Pole because that’s where Santa lived. So the teacher thought the time was right to let them in on the scam that it was really their parents who were buying them Christmas presents, not Kris Kringle.
But for every Grinch, there is an angel, like Margaret Burke, a postal worker who for 20 years, has responded to letters written by children to Santa. She has written back to each child using her own time and money for stamps, and even puts a North Pole return address on each letter.
***
There is a study out that concludes if you are a generally agreeable person, you’ll make less money than your unpleasant and disagreeable coworkers. Nine thousand people in the workforce were interviewed over the last 10 years and the conclusion is that if you are trustworthy, straightforward and compliant then you make, on average, $7,000 less than your counterparts.
The theory is that those less pleasant workers are more willing to fight for what they want, like a raise.
***
Way over in Germany a federal court ruled that a man who somehow injured himself while walking from his bed to his desk was entitled to workmen’s comp because technically he was commuting.
***
A hunter in Missouri killed a deer with a 16-point rack, only to discover that he’d shot a doe, a rare 1 in 10,000 creature.
***
If you decide to legally end your life in Germany you have to get permission from the German Euthanasia Association, which now requires that before they approve your request to die, you must show proof you’ve had your COVID vaccination.
***
One of the Capitol rioters says she plans to make the most of her 60-day jail sentence. Texas realtor Jenna Ryan will use her time in the pen to lose 30 pounds, detox her system and really dial in on yoga. “If I do that then it will be worth going to prison,” Ryan said.
Happy New Year to you all.