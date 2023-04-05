Daddy didn’t fight in World War II. He was exempt from battle, not because of his high blood pressure and phlebitis, or because he was almost 40 years old and had three children with my sister Jane on the way. The U.S. military signed him up for different duties.

A factory in New Orleans needed textile engineers to discover a formula for high-quality parachute material. So, Daddy loaded up the family and headed to Louisiana. And, from1941 until the end of the war, he helped invent and perfect fabric that was strong, lightweight, durable, and dependable.

Flash forward to the 1960s when I was a teenager. My friend met a group of skydiving college students and convinced me that it would be cool for the two of us to jump with them. We practiced ground techniques for a few weeks — packing parachutes, leaping off tall boxes, and landing just right — before I approached my parents about our scheme.

I couldn’t keep it a secret because, as a minor, I needed permission. I’m pretty sure that was the only time Mama told me absolutely, “No!” She never budged when I whined, wheedled and quoted statistics about safety. And, that ended my days as a skydiver. But, my fascination with falling through the clouds tied to a piece of cloth didn’t dwindle.

And, it seems I’m not the only one who has ever been intrigued with the idea. In 1797, the first true parachute came into being. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacques Garnerin took off from Paris in a hot air balloon, rose to 3,200 feet, and leaped into space. His parachute opened, and he landed safely.

Some folks believe the notion of parachutes originated in the 1100s in China. We know for sure that Leonardo da Vinci experimented with the concept on paper in the 15th century.

Three centuries later, the idea was tested. Louis-Sebastian Lenormand became the first man to descend using something like a parachute. He was trying to invent safety equipment to help people escape from burning buildings. The Frenchman tried out his concept by climbing a tall tree and jumping, holding two opened parasols. And, he made it safely to the ground.

A couple of years later, Pierre Banchard coined the word — para (preventing) and chute (fall).

He tested the idea by dropping a terrified dog wearing a parachute from a hot air balloon.

It took the invention of airplanes for parachutes to catch on. And, as soon as aviation became vital to the military, they were essential.

I’m a sucker for the old black-and-white WWII movies. I love to watch the sky fill with paratroopers floating peacefully into enemy territory.

Looking back at my high school days, I can’t believe I really wanted to jump. Mama didn’t rule with an iron hand. When she’d tell us she was putting her foot down, we’d laugh and call her Light Foot. But, I sure am glad I couldn’t sweet-talk her into signing those papers agreeing to let me leap out of an airplane.