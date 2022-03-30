MCB Wound Care Clinic recognized with national award

Physicians, leaders and clinicians at Medical Center Barbour are celebrating the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award, which was given to the MCB Wound Care Clinic.

“I am very proud of the Wound Care Clinic. The people there are committed to providing excellent care, and this award recognizes their dedication,” said CEO of Medical Center Barbour, Lynn Mergen.

The MCB Wound Care Clinic is a member of the Healogics network and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by their wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“The MCB Wound Care Clinic team is grateful to receive this award, which recognizes all of the hard work we have put into serving the Barbour County community and the surrounding areas,” said Jennie Young, program director of The MCB Wound Care Clinic, “We are proud to be right here at Medical Center Barbour and will continue to provide excellent care to every patient who visits our wound care clinic.”