Mergen resigns from Medical Center Barbour

Lynn Mergen, CEO of Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, has announced his resignation effective July 26. Mergen became CEO in February of 2020 and was instrumental in guiding the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Mergen’s leadership, Medical Center Barbour has seen significant growth to its service lines including the following:

Implementation of outpatient infusion services.

The addition of orthopedic services.

The expansion of telehealth services.

The growth of the hospital’s wound care services.

The recruitment of Amanda Guettler, CRNP to the Family Care Clinic.

The recruitment of Dr. William Peery, a fellowship-trained trauma surgeon, general surgeon and neuro critical care specialist, to MCB.

Prior to coming to Eufaula, Mergen was the CEO of Hillcrest South, a metropolitan hospital located in Tulsa, Okla.

Upon his arrival, he was confronted with getting the hospital prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the challenges of managing a hospital in the midst of a global pandemic, he opened a new infusion clinic and reopened the hospital’s outpatient wound clinic.

In addition to his role with MCB, Mergen worked closely with city and chamber of commerce leaders on various city and county-wide projects, including evaluating the potential for a new hospital.