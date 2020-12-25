A Christmas Eve I could’ve done without

I was in high school in the mid-seventies. It was the best of times, and on Christmas Eve in 1974, it quickly became worst of times.

That night my friend Kenny Baker picked me up in his lime-green Camaro after I had finished dinner with the family. It was cold, and Baker’s car seemed even louder and shakier than usual. We didn’t really have a plan but I remembered that a girl we knew in Park Hill asked me to drop in.

“Let’s go to Rita’s house,” I said.

Rita lived in a large Spanish style home. Her dad was a doctor and there were a bunch of kids, eight or nine I think. Rita was my age while most of her siblings were older.

We pulled up in front of the house and had to park on the street because the big driveway was full. The house was full of people who warmly welcomed us in. Rita’s sister Carolyn handed us some punch and I went over to say hello to their father, who was arguing with his youngest daughter Becca about what album to play next. He wanted “Al Martino’s Christmas Favorites,” while she lobbied for “Endless Summer” by The Beach Boys. I left them to their debate and headed to the kitchen where I found Rita and her mother.