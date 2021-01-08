Alabama Virtual Library aims to support medical students navigating remote classes with new high quality, unbiased 3D anatomy content

As schools and colleges across the state of Alabama transition to remote and hybrid learning environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) has pivoted to add a leading 3D anatomy tool to its online library.

This unique tool will supplement virtual learning by allowing medical and other healthcare students and educators to interact with systems of the human body via 3D visualization models and animations. AVL collaborated with Wolters Kluwer to provide access to the Visible Body module.

All Alabama residents will have access to high quality, unbiased anatomy content with Visible Body Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 available through the Alabama Virtual Library. For medical students adapting to remote learning, the resource can replicate dissection lab experiences in a virtual setting with interactive 3D simulations and enhance studying with its quiz functions. It can also aid clinicians providing telehealth consultations in better understanding the location of a patient’s symptoms, in describing diagnoses and with overall communication.