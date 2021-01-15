Andrew College announces launch of new education degree program, endorsement

CUTHBERT, Ga. – Andrew College is launching a new bachelor of science program and a standalone K-12 Reading Endorsement that will be available starting Fall Semester 2021.
Andrew College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, and baccalaureate degrees.
The new program received approval last week from GaPSC (Georgia Professional Standards Commission).
Andrew College Academic Dean Dr. Karan Pittman shared specifics on the timeline of the process.
“We received confirmation to offer the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education by our institutional accrediting agency, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in February 2020. In October 2020, Georgia Professional Standards evaluated the program and made a recommendation that Andrew College move forward with the program, which received final approval at their board meeting on December 10,” she said.
According to Andrew College President Dr. Linda Buchanan, offering the new program is important to meet a critical need based on the specific needs of elementary students with regard to literacy development in our local communities in Southwest Georgia and beyond.
“We are so excited about offering this degree. We know how critically important reading proficiency is for our children, and the gaps in that ability that must be filled in order for children to succeed in school and life," Buchanan said. "We are looking for students with a passion for teaching children in rural areas, with a particular passion for instilling a love of reading.”
The reading endorsement is a three-course program that is a total of nine credit hours. According to Andrew College Director of Elementary Education Dr. Lourdes H. Smith, these programs will prepare future educators in a multi-faceted approach.
“This program is designed for students who are interested in an opportunity for intellectual, social, and spiritual growth as a way to professionally succeed in becoming an outstanding teacher in the realm of elementary education and reading,” Smith said.
Teacher candidates will be screened before admission to ensure quality. Candidates must meet admissions standards. After the application form has been filled out and returned, students must complete an interview with program faculty to assess attributes and dispositions beyond academic ability. Students must submit at least two letters of recommendation from former employers/teachers/mentors attesting to the personal character of the applicant.
Students who are interested in the program should contact Smith at lourdessmith@andrewcollege.edu for more information.
Established in 1854, Andrew College is related to The United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Situated in the rural southwest Georgia community of Cuthbert, Andrew College offers the Associate of Art, Associate of Music, Associate of Nursing, Associate of Science and Bachelor of Business degrees.