Andrew College announces launch of new education degree program, endorsement

CUTHBERT, Ga. – Andrew College is launching a new bachelor of science program and a standalone K-12 Reading Endorsement that will be available starting Fall Semester 2021.

Andrew College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, and baccalaureate degrees.

The new program received approval last week from GaPSC (Georgia Professional Standards Commission).

Andrew College Academic Dean Dr. Karan Pittman shared specifics on the timeline of the process.

“We received confirmation to offer the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education by our institutional accrediting agency, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in February 2020. In October 2020, Georgia Professional Standards evaluated the program and made a recommendation that Andrew College move forward with the program, which received final approval at their board meeting on December 10,” she said.

According to Andrew College President Dr. Linda Buchanan, offering the new program is important to meet a critical need based on the specific needs of elementary students with regard to literacy development in our local communities in Southwest Georgia and beyond.