Burt Smithart named President of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges

Burt Smithart, presiding judge of Barbour and Bullock counties, was recently sworn in as the newly-elected president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges (AACJ).

Smithart has served as vice president and secretary/treasurer of the statewide organization under former presidents Jeff Kelley of Pike and Coffee counties and Teresa Pulliam of Jefferson County.

In Alabama, there are currently 148 Circuit Judges and 106 District Judges, all of which serve the circuits and counties statewide. Smithart has served as the presiding circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit since 1998, as a judicial college instructor for new and existing judges and currently chairs the Alabama Law Institute committee on pretrial release. He has also been appointed to the Alabama Sentencing Commission. Smithart has previously been awarded the Bar Associations Award of Judicial Merit and the VOCAL Judge of the Year.