Burt Smithart named President of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges
Burt Smithart, presiding judge of Barbour and Bullock counties, previously served the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges as vice president, secretary and treasurer prior to being sworn in as president.

Burt Smithart, presiding judge of Barbour and Bullock counties, was recently sworn in as the newly-elected president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges (AACJ).

Smithart has served as vice president and secretary/treasurer of the statewide organization under former presidents Jeff Kelley of Pike and Coffee counties and Teresa Pulliam of Jefferson County.

In Alabama, there are currently 148 Circuit Judges and 106 District Judges, all of which serve the circuits and counties statewide. Smithart has served as the presiding circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit since 1998, as a judicial college instructor for new and existing judges and currently chairs the Alabama Law Institute committee on pretrial release. He has also been appointed to the Alabama Sentencing Commission. Smithart has previously been awarded the Bar Associations Award of Judicial Merit and the VOCAL Judge of the Year.

“It is truly an honor to represent the men and women of the circuit trial court bench in Alabama and the citizens of Barbour and Bullock counties. The fact that my peers throughout the state unanimously supported this undertaking is truly humbling,” Smithart said. “We have a huge job in front of us with restarting jury trials as the pandemic recedes. The judges throughout the state have worked very hard to ensure safe court facilities for jury service. We will continue to follow the protocol set forth by the CDC and state health officials to protect our citizens.”

Smithart joins Vice-President Judge Phil Seay of Pell City, Secretary Judge Johnny Hardwick of Montgomery and Treasurer Judge Bill Filmore of Ozark on the 2021 executive council.

