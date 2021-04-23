Chick-fil-A awards 8 Eufaula team members with scholarships

Chick-fil-A Eufaula team members are being awarded a total of eight college scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc. through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative.

Since 2019, Chick-fil-A Eufaula Owner and Operator Bob McFadden has awarded 18 $1,000 scholarships and 23 $2,500 scholarships for a total of $75,500.

Chick-fil-A will invest $19 million in restaurant team members’ continuing education this year, awarding college scholarships to 7,492 team members in 44 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada. Team members can apply their scholarships to any area of study at any accredited institution, furthering Chick-fil-A’s long-standing commitment to education and helping restaurant team members achieve their academic dreams.