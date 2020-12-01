Community Briefs

Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.