Downtown Eufaula lights up

According to the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce's former Director Jim Bradley, the oak trees we know and love were not in the median until 1972. The Chamber planted the first tree closest to Highway 431 and then raised funds to buy and plant the remainder of the trees in the median.

Fast forward to this week — after brainstorming ways we could help make downtown an even better, and safer, place to live, work, shop and eat, we made some phone calls, wrote some emails and gathered the funds for our idea. We enlisted the help of Glitter and Glow, Eufaula Pride and M.C. Dixon, and work began at 8 a.m. last Wednesday. By 4 p.m, downtown Eufaula was transformed into a beautiful wonderland.

For the past few years, Main Street Eufaula and the City of Eufaula have been researching ideas for median lighting. Now, it is a clearly lit area, a beautiful sight to see and a wonderful attention grabber to visitors that may just bring them back again and again.

We are calling this "Phase One," and we hope to have a Phase Two and even a Phase Three. Our goal is to light the median all the way down to the Chamber of Commerce. To make that happen, we are continuing to speak to other potential donors and research grant opportunities.

Keep your fingers crossed, and “when” we do get the funds, the lighting company will have an opening and we can give the citizens of Eufaula a superb surprise for Christmas!