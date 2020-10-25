ECS First Teacher program receives national recognition

Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network.
Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher is mainly focused on reducing infant mortality and pre-term births, increasing immunization rates and well-visits, closing achievement gaps, detecting early delays, improving literacy, identifying resources for families in poverty, reducing child abuse and addressing maternal depression.
These issues are important in our community. Based on data from VOICES Alabama Kids Count 2019, over 56 percent of children in Barbour County under age five live in poverty.
Our home visiting professionals meet families where they are comfortable, typically in their homes. During visits, parent educators assess family needs and partner with parents to set family goals. Home visitors provide necessary information and resources to help parents support the emotional, behavioral and physical development of their children. Each personal visit includes a focus on parent-child interaction, development centered parenting and family well-being.
The program also includes group connections, child screening and connections to community resources. Parents are equipped with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
Deltonya Warren, director of Parents as Teachers in Eufaula City Schools, said, “To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we completed a rigorous self-study and review process with the national center. The process confirms we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality. Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.
"Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations. We’re excited to be recognized for this prestigious award. Our team is dedicated to serving families and changing lives for the better in Eufaula."
Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher serves 74 families. Community partners include Wallace Community College, Christ Child Circle, Eufaula Carnegie Library, Barbour County Children’s Policy Council, Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, SpectraCare Health Systems and Eufaula Pediatric Clinic. Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher is funded by Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) and has been a Parents as Teachers affiliate since October 2015.
Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school system in Alabama and is the heartbeat of a beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive system providing many academic, enrichment and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools. More information can be found at www.eufaulacityschools.org. Eufaula City Schools also has Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages.
Parents as Teachers (PAT) builds strong communities, thriving families and children that are healthy, safe and ready to learn. The internationally recognized, evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 35 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. PAT currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 tribal organizations, six other countries and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Parents as Teachers affiliates operate in various settings, including health departments, hospitals and schools, faith-based and non-profit organizations. For more information, visit parentsasteachers.org or Twitter @NatlPAT.
