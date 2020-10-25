ECS First Teacher program receives national recognition

Deltonya Warren, director of Parents as Teachers in Eufaula City Schools, said, “To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we completed a rigorous self-study and review process with the national center. The process confirms we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality. Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.

"Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations. We’re excited to be recognized for this prestigious award. Our team is dedicated to serving families and changing lives for the better in Eufaula."

Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher serves 74 families. Community partners include Wallace Community College, Christ Child Circle, Eufaula Carnegie Library, Barbour County Children’s Policy Council, Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, SpectraCare Health Systems and Eufaula Pediatric Clinic. Eufaula City Schools’ First Teacher is funded by Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) and has been a Parents as Teachers affiliate since October 2015.