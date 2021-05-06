EHS grad delivers commencement speech at Auburn University

Kelly, chairman of MAC Leasing, a Michigan-based and minority-owned equipment lease financier, said students need three specific attributes to be successful.

“Like a young eagle, to fly from the nest, you need the virtues or values of what I call the ‘Three C’s: Confidence, Challenges and Character,” said Kelly, who also holds an MBA from the University of Alabama. “Always remember, the loudest cheers come from being in the most challenging situations where you need the most confidence. You must challenge yourself if you expect to grow. Auburn has challenged you, and you have risen to the occasion and demonstrated the work ethic and skills needed for success.

“Remember, it is the wind in the face of the eagle that allows it to soar effortlessly higher beyond the risk of pesky burdens. Your character reflects what you value. It is the essence of being the Auburn Creed, by answering ‘Who are you?’ and, most importantly, how you will contribute to the Auburn legacy.”

Chairman of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s engineering council, Kelly urged students to appreciate their accomplishments, recognize what Auburn has given them and acknowledge the sacrifices they and their families have made to set the stage for them to excel.