EHS teacher to perform with Berlin Opera Academy in Switzerland

Eufaula High School’s choral teacher Clarissa Noel Lewandowski is set to embark on a month-long trip to Switzerland after being invited to perform the role of Papagena in Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” opera with the Berlin Opera Academy.
Lewandowski initially applied to the BOA’s sister academy in Italy in April, and after going through the interview process, she was offered the role-study in Kandersteg.
“A lot of things happened very quickly, but I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve had to learn this role pretty fast. With school just getting out on May 28, I’ve been in go, go, go mode.”
Lewandowski is a native of Eufaula and an EHS alumna who just finished her first year of teaching. Growing up with a “natural connection” to music and hearing her mom’s love of music and musicals, Lewandowski sang in the choir throughout elementary and middle school and was a member of the show choir in high school. Her choir class is where she realized she wanted to pursue music as a career one day.
“I had a light bulb moment around my junior to senior year in choir, the very room I’m teaching in now, where I realized I wanted to major in music, but I had no idea what that really meant or looked like,” she said.
Lewandowski attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga. for a year and described the experience as “tumultuous.” Despite not knowing music theory or how to play the piano and never taking voice lessons, she stayed the course and transferred to Troy University and majored in music education. Thanks to several influential teachers, she developed a love of opera.
“They presented music in a way I had never experienced before and exposed me to opera,” she said. “It was just a natural thing that I enjoyed doing. I decided I really wanted to learn how to use my voice and how to sing opera, and my voice has really grown from that. It’s been a long process.”
The second setback came after graduation when she wasn’t accepted to any of her top graduate programs. After deciding to take a semester off and come back home to Eufaula, Lewandowski was offered a summer position as interim choir director at Georgetown Baptist, her home church of many years. Over that summer, the master’s program at Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music was continually recommended, and though she initially didn’t have much interest, she now considers it one of the defining moments in her life.
“Going through that program and having a teacher that really taught me how to learn music…that was a really defining moment for me,” she said. “Sometimes you listen to things and you learn it, but you don’t actually know how to break it down, and he really taught me that. He kicked my butt, and it was hard, but it also made me realize just how much I enjoy this art form.”
Lewandowski performed in her first opera, “The Marriage of Figaro,” at CSU and has since tried to immerse herself as much as possible in the music world by teaching voice lessons, auditioning for different roles and by taking the teaching job at her former high school.
“I had so many things happen that made me realize I needed to apply for this job at Eufaula High School, and it’s been apparent I’m supposed to be here. I’ve been able to share what I do and help some of these students really make connections with their own voice,” she said. “This year was crazy, don’t get me wrong, but a lot of fruit has come from it. I keep coming back to the word process, but I tell my students they have to embrace their own journey, you don’t just arrive. It’s a process.”
Lewandowski is no stranger to traveling overseas. While at CSU, she studied abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, and she also trained with the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, where she spent six intensive weeks as a member of the opera studio.
Though not new to traveling, COVID has put a kink in the plans. After being tested, Lewandowski will have to take a special “COVID flight” from Atlanta to New York and from New York to Milan, followed by taking a bus to the train station where she’ll ride the train into Switzerland.
“I haven’t had to do that much hopping and going before, so that’s going to be interesting,” she said.
Lewandowski and her husband, Justin, from Slap Out, Ala., have been married for just over five years after meeting at Troy and then reconnecting over Facebook. She credits his encouragement as one of the main reasons she decided to apply for the Academy.
“My husband said I would regret not sending something in, so I decided to go for it,” she said.
Because the program she initially applied for was not set to begin until July, Lewandowski said their ability to save has been cut short by a month. While her travel, accommodations and some meals are covered, she’s around $2,300 short on tuition, and that’s after a scholarship and several hundred dollars’ worth of donations.
“I’ve been able to save, but this has been somewhat last minute because I applied for the program that was going to begin in July, not June,” she said. “For someone to feel led to give, no donation is too small.”
Aside from the personal and professional experience she’ll take away from this opportunity, Lewandowski said she hopes it inspires her hometown to take an increased interest in the arts and opera.
“Eufaula has always had a really strong art presence, and I think we’re trying to stir that up again,” she said. “I would hope this stirs up a desire for music period, not just opera. In Europe, opera is everywhere. Music is everywhere. People have this idea that opera is just for fancy, rich people, but in Europe the ‘common man’ can go. Its purpose was, and is, to entertain people.”
Berlin Opera Academy is the premier European opera training program providing practical professional instruction to emerging artists in the most operatically important city in the world.
“Die Zauberflöte” or “The Magic Flute” is an opera in two acts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to a German libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder. The work is in the form of a Singspiel, a popular form during the time it was written that included both singing and spoken dialogue.
The remainder of Lewandowski’s tuition is due on June 15, and donations can be made via Cash App ($NoelLewandowski), Venmo (@Noel-Lewandowski-1) or her Facebook fundraiser located at https://www.facebook.com/donate/510503450104459/510631616758309/.