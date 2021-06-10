EHS teacher to perform with Berlin Opera Academy in Switzerland

“They presented music in a way I had never experienced before and exposed me to opera,” she said. “It was just a natural thing that I enjoyed doing. I decided I really wanted to learn how to use my voice and how to sing opera, and my voice has really grown from that. It’s been a long process.”

The second setback came after graduation when she wasn’t accepted to any of her top graduate programs. After deciding to take a semester off and come back home to Eufaula, Lewandowski was offered a summer position as interim choir director at Georgetown Baptist, her home church of many years. Over that summer, the master’s program at Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music was continually recommended, and though she initially didn’t have much interest, she now considers it one of the defining moments in her life.

“Going through that program and having a teacher that really taught me how to learn music…that was a really defining moment for me,” she said. “Sometimes you listen to things and you learn it, but you don’t actually know how to break it down, and he really taught me that. He kicked my butt, and it was hard, but it also made me realize just how much I enjoy this art form.”