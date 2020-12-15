Eufaula City Schools see increased COVID numbers

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School, all instruction has moved online for the remainder of the semester for those two schools.

“The number of cases in Eufaula City Schools, especially with staff at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School, has increased significantly this week. Health officials warned of a spike after Thanksgiving, and we are seeing the numbers increase locally,” said Mitzi Clayton, public information liaison for Eufaula City Schools.

The transition to all-virtual began on Friday, Dec. 11. Updates will continue to be released through Schoology through Dec. 18. Teachers for these classes will continue to teach from their classrooms and maintain normal working hours.

Because Eufaula Primary School and Eufaula Elementary School have not had a significant increase in positive cases, no changes have been made relating to face-to-face instruction.

Clayton said the current plan is for students to resume in-person instruction at the beginning of next semester, but that numbers will continue to be monitored.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call (334) 687-1100 and dial extension 1003.