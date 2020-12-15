 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula City Schools see increased COVID numbers
0 comments

Eufaula City Schools see increased COVID numbers

  • 0

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School, all instruction has moved online for the remainder of the semester for those two schools.

“The number of cases in Eufaula City Schools, especially with staff at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School, has increased significantly this week. Health officials warned of a spike after Thanksgiving, and we are seeing the numbers increase locally,” said Mitzi Clayton, public information liaison for Eufaula City Schools.

The transition to all-virtual began on Friday, Dec. 11. Updates will continue to be released through Schoology through Dec. 18. Teachers for these classes will continue to teach from their classrooms and maintain normal working hours.

Because Eufaula Primary School and Eufaula Elementary School have not had a significant increase in positive cases, no changes have been made relating to face-to-face instruction.

Clayton said the current plan is for students to resume in-person instruction at the beginning of next semester, but that numbers will continue to be monitored.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call (334) 687-1100 and dial extension 1003.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.

News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The fish have begun to transition into their winter pattern. They are moving off the shallow covered flats to the first drops seeking warmer water.

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

News

Community Calendar

Festival of Lights: Featuring over 600,000 Christmas lights, the 34th annual Festival of Lights is open every evening at 6 p.m. from now until…

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert