Eufaula High School teacher’s aide charged with inappropriate act with student

An investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has resulted in the arrest of a Eufaula woman, Amy S. Priest, 44.
On Monday, Aug. 31, Priest was arrested on two charges of School Employee Engaging in Sex with Student Under 19 Years Old (Code of Alabama 13A-6-81). The alleged incidents did not occur on school property. Priest is a teacher’s aide at Eufaula High School.
Priest is incarcerated in the Eufaula City Jail. Her bond has been set at $50,000. The case remains under investigation.
Eufaula City Schools released the following statement on Tuesday:
“Eufaula City Schools was notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student. The employee was immediately removed from the school and according to state law was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed. Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation. We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.”
