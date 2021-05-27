Eufaula students earn Wallace degrees before diplomas

Before they walked across Tiger Stadium to accept their high school diplomas, Eufaula High School alumni Taylor Hicks and Breshayla Franklin walked the stage at the Dothan Civic Center, degrees in hand from Wallace Community College.
Hicks and Franklin started the phlebotomy program during their sophomore year after switching from medical assisting and received their two-year technical degrees on May 12. Both students expressed an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field and decided to enroll in the course to see what the experience would be like.
“It really was a great experience. I wanted the opportunity to be able to work at a hospital to get that experience and see if I was a right fit and if it was something I really wanted to pursue, and it confirmed that for me,” Franklin said, who has decided to become a nursing major. “It was also a great opportunity to get a head start for college, and that was the career tech program that was closest to the field I wanted to go in when I get to college.”
The two youngest in the program—and the only students still in high school—Hicks and Franklin will have a definite advantage over other students their age who are just now starting out, and it’s not an opportunity they plan to waste. Not only did they receive the technical degrees, which allow them to have a job right out of high school and during college, they were also able to complete most of their general studies requirements.
“You’re certified, so that gives you a job right out of high school and something you can do while you’re in college, and we were also able to knock out some of our general study classes,” said Hicks, who plans to major in biomedical sciences, attend medical school and study to become a surgeon. “Most of those are done, so when we get to college it’s going to be a lot cheaper and we won’t have to take all those classes. I know I have only a few left before I have my associate’s degree.”
To most people, the hardest part of a phlebotomy course would be drawing blood and handling needles, but the pair agreed that was the easy part.
“That’s really what confirmed it for me,” Franklin said. “It really wasn’t bad. Most people are like, ‘Oh my gosh there’s blood, you’ve got to stick somebody’s arm,’ but it was kind of fun.”
“Yes, it’s so satisfying when you get it just right,” Hicks added.
The hardest part was managing 12-13 hour clinical days while still attending high school. While it’s not always easy to see the bright side of the effects COVID-19 had on our society, virtual schooling allowed Franklin and Hicks to find a better balance between managing their classes and finishing clinicals. They also had extra help from Courtney Hinton, guidance counselor, their moms, the community and other school personnel making sure they had everything ready to also graduate high school.
“It was really tough, having all those hours and having to change hospitals,” Hicks said. “It’s been a bumpy ride, but I think our faculty members made it the best it could be.”
They were also grateful to the entire EHS staff and Eufaula City Schools administration for making this year as memorable as possible despite the challenges COVID caused.
“Having the parade at the beginning of the school year, giving us a lead out prom…it wasn’t prom, but it was something and we’re grateful for that,” Hicks said. Franklin added, “And being able to have a graduation without tickets is awesome. That was really nice.”
Although they already have two degrees, Franklin and Hicks have no intentions of slowing down and will finish their associate’s degree at Wallace over the summer and fall semesters before transferring to four-year universities.