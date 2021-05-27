Eufaula students earn Wallace degrees before diplomas

Before they walked across Tiger Stadium to accept their high school diplomas, Eufaula High School alumni Taylor Hicks and Breshayla Franklin walked the stage at the Dothan Civic Center, degrees in hand from Wallace Community College.

Hicks and Franklin started the phlebotomy program during their sophomore year after switching from medical assisting and received their two-year technical degrees on May 12. Both students expressed an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field and decided to enroll in the course to see what the experience would be like.

“It really was a great experience. I wanted the opportunity to be able to work at a hospital to get that experience and see if I was a right fit and if it was something I really wanted to pursue, and it confirmed that for me,” Franklin said, who has decided to become a nursing major. “It was also a great opportunity to get a head start for college, and that was the career tech program that was closest to the field I wanted to go in when I get to college.”