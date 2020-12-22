Eufaula woman gets to spend holidays with her family thanks to Medical Center Barbour

Eufaula resident Renay Hurst is happy to be preparing to celebrate a special Christmas and New Year’s.

Hurst, a recently recovered COVID-19 patient, was unsure of her future when she was diagnosed and hospitalized with the virus.

She said it was her faith and the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Medical Center Barbour that allows her to look forward to the holidays.

“Dr. Surber was wonderful, the ER staff was wonderful. The nurses on the third floor, the ICU nurses...they were all excellent," she said.

"I will be the first to tell you how good it was…I was surprised at the good care. Not that I thought they were incapable, you just assume usually that you get better care at a bigger hospital.”

Hurst was hospitalized at Medical Center Barbour for a week, and her condition was severe. She said she had little symptoms before being diagnosed.

“I started out that Sunday, before I got diagnosed on Wednesday, tingling all over. I actually went to the emergency room in Dothan, because I was coming from Enterprise to Dothan, and I went there thinking, ‘Oh, my God, what could this be?’ she said.